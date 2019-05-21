WORLD
Dogville in Istanbul | Performance Art | Showcase
When Danish filmmaker Lars Von Trier released Dogville in 2003 it shook the cinema world with its audacious and controversial style. For some, it was the work of a director at the peak of his powers. But for others, it was a pretentious project, nothing more than filmed-theatre. That's because Von Trier approached the film like a Brechtian epic-play, emphasising the artifice and theatricality of the action. So it's only natural that this story about a vindictive small town has many times been adapted for the stage around the world, the latest being here in Turkey. Kayhan Berkin, Theater Director 00:42 #Dogville #Adaptation #Showcase
May 21, 2019
