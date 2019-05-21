The Art of Taxidermy | Exhibitions | Showcase

Taxidermy. It's the art of preparing, mounting and stuffing dead animals everything from a beloved pet to a hunting trophy. The tradition, which dates back to ancient Egypt was wildly popular in Europe during the Victorian era but later fell out of favour. And now, a new generation is embracing 'ethical taxidermy' which, they argue, is actually about appreciating and preserving nature. Showcase's Miranda Atty went in search of how this ancient art of preserving the dead, is being resurrected. #Taxidermy #Exhibition #Showcase