WORLD
1 MIN READ
Marching for Welsh Independence
It may be a small movement right now, but the call for Welsh independence is growing. Earlier this month thousands took to the streets of Cardiff demanding an end to Westminster rule. While parts of the country have always supported self-governance, the movement has never been mainstream. But could that be about to change? A recent ITV poll showed that 12 percent would favour an independent Wales. While that's not enough to call a referendum just yet, it's significantly higher than just a few years ago. And the country's pro-independence party, Plaid Cymru, says the tide is turning. Is that because of Brexit? And could Wales really be better-off on its own? Guests: Sion Jobbins YesCymru co-founder #Wales #UnitedKingdom #Brexit
Marching for Welsh Independence
May 21, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us