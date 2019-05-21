WORLD
1 MIN READ
Idlib Offensive
Whether schools or hospitals, it seems nowhere is safe in Idlib. The northwestern province was supposed to be a secure buffer zone for three million people, after a deal between Moscow and Ankara. But a Russian-led bombing campaign has been escalating over the past several weeks, killing hundreds and forcing more than 150 thousand people to flee to Turkey. Aid groups say the situation is now at crisis point. The UN warns that Idlib could become the scene of the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century. Over the weekend, Russia announced a ceasefire, but reports on the ground suggest that hasn't held. #Idlib #IdlibOffensive #SyrianWar
Idlib Offensive
May 21, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us