BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US-Huawei Row: Google restricts Huawei's use of Android system
The move scales back restrictions Washington imposed on Huawei, in order to help existing customers. The temporary licence lasts until mid-August. On Monday, Google parent company Alphabet said it would not allow Huawei handsets access to some of its popular software and apps. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has warned the US NOT to underestimate the company. Google says Huawei can only use the free market version of Android on its new phones, limiting access to the full Android system. Philip Owira has more. #Huawei, #US, #TechnologyWar
US-Huawei Row: Google restricts Huawei's use of Android system
May 21, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us