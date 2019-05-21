Ramadan in Yemen: Muslims struggle to fast during holy month

The conflict in Yemen has resulted in famine-like conditions across the country - making it almost impossible for Muslims to fast properly this Ramadan. Food shortages coupled with price hikes mean most Yemenis have nothing but water at Iftar as the evening meal to break their fast. And in some cases, people have died of hunger as Shoaib Hasan explains. #Yemen, #Ramadan, #HolyMonth