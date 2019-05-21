Ukraine Presidency: Former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy sworn in

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has resigned. That's after former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as the new president. The new leader, who has no political experience, won the presidency in a landslide election victory last month. Zelenskiy used his inauguration speech to announce one of his first actions to dissolve parliament and call for snap elections, a move not popular with Ukraine's political establishment. Sarah Morice has this report. #VolodymyrZelenskiy, #Ukraine, #Inauguration