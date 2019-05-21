Have warring sides halted fire in Idlib?

Idlib is the final rebel held stronghold in Syria, and over the past several weeks a Russian-led bombing campaign has been escalating. Hundreds have died and more than 150 thousand have fled to Turkey. Over the weekend Moscow announced a ceasefire, but our correspondent on the ground suggests that hasn’t held. Guests: Obaida Hitto TRT World Correspondent Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of Syrian group People Demand Change Danny Makki Syrian analyst #Syria #Idlib #Russia