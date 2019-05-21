May 21, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US raises military presence around Iran | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump is downplaying the likelihood of war with Iran, saying negotiations are possible if and when Tehran is ready. At the same time, Washington's boosting its military presence in the Gulf and Tehran's ramping up its nuclear programme -- escalating tensions that could endanger vital trade and transport links. Mobin Nasir reports. #War #IranOil #USarmy
