US gives Huawei sanctions reprieve | Money Talks

Huawei says it's ready to bear the brunt of US sanctions, even as Washington issued a temporary reprieve for US companies to continue to do business with the Chinese tech giant. The three-month waiver was issued after Beijing made a thinly-veiled threat to choke-off several key American industries that rely on a Chinese export that few other countries can offer. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this stand-off, we spoke to Martin Jacques in London. He's a Senior Fellow at the Department of Politics and International Studies at Cambridge University, and the author of 'When China Rules the World.' #Huawei #China #Trump