WORLD
1 MIN READ
Allegations Against Maduro | Sudan’s Transition | UK Veteran Amnesty
Is Venezuela killing its political opponents? Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to probe ‘crimes against humanity’committed by Nicolas Maduro's government. Is there a policy of violent repression to silence the opposition? Plus, Sudan's military and opposition groups resume talks over the country's transition to civilian rule. But will the army really relinquish the reins of power? And the UK proposes an amnesty for its military veterans accused of historical crimes who served anywhere around the world -- except Northern Ireland. Why? #Venezuela #Maduro #Amnesty #humanrights #Sudan #civilianrule #UKVeterans #Amnesty
Allegations Against Maduro | Sudan’s Transition | UK Veteran Amnesty
May 22, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us