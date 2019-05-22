Allegations Against Maduro | Sudan’s Transition | UK Veteran Amnesty

Is Venezuela killing its political opponents? Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to probe ‘crimes against humanity’committed by Nicolas Maduro's government. Is there a policy of violent repression to silence the opposition? Plus, Sudan's military and opposition groups resume talks over the country's transition to civilian rule. But will the army really relinquish the reins of power? And the UK proposes an amnesty for its military veterans accused of historical crimes who served anywhere around the world -- except Northern Ireland. Why? #Venezuela #Maduro #Amnesty #humanrights #Sudan #civilianrule #UKVeterans #Amnesty