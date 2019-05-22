Defeat of Daesh: Iraq Daesh 'trauma' camp helps Yazidi children

It's been two years since thousands of women and children were rescued from Daesh captivity in Iraq. They're members of the minority Yazidi community, and are now returning home. By their own admission, many are still suffering psychological trauma. Shoab Hasan explains how an aid group in northern Iraq is helping. #Daesh, #Terrorism, #Iraq