Ramadan Tacos: Tacos served for those breaking fasts in US

Food is not only necessary to stay alive, it's also a way to share one's culture, and therefore promote understanding. In southern California, there's a non-profit Latino organisation that's promoting unity with Muslims. And it's doing it with tacos. Ediz Tiyansan reports. #Tacos, #MexicanFood, #HispanicMuslims