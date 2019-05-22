Is Venezuela Silencing Opposition?

Amnesty International says Nicolas Maduro’s government detained hundreds of opposition supporters. Many people faced abuse, torture, and some were even executed. The human rights group says these acts were committed by the state, with the knowledge of the country's top authorities. And Amnesty is urging the International Criminal Court to investigate these alleged crimes against humanity. So is the government actively eliminating those who are critical of President Nicolas Maduro? #Venezuela #Maduro #Amnesty #humanrights #JuanGuaido #ICC