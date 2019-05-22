Who Should Lead Sudan?

When Sudan ousted its longtime leader and accused war criminal Omar al Bashir, it left a power vacuum the likes of which the country hadn't seen for 30 years. Most pro-democracy protesters are pushing for full civilian rule. But the ruling military council says that's not possible, due to 'security threats'. Can the two sides agree on an interim government? #Sudan #civilianrule #OmaralBashir #Sudanprotests #Sudanmilitary