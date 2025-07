Eurovision Song Contest 2019, Graffiti by Daze & Catch-22 on Small Screen | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Graffiti by Daze One on One 01:12 ESMA: The Dirty War 07:28 Eurovision Song Contest 2019 10:49 Henrik Linden, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Culture, University of East London 11:50 Catch-22 on Small Screen 17:46 Josh Bell, TV critic at CBR.com 21:11 #Eurovision #Daze #Showcase