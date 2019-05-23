Is Maduro's government violating human rights?

The human rights group Amnesty International has urged the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged crimes against humanity committed by the Venezuelan government. In a report, the group said President Nicolas Maduro's government used 'a systematic and widespread policy of repression' in their crackdown on anti-government protests in January. So is Maduro’s government systematically using repression on opponents? Guests: Carolina Jimenez - Americas Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International Francisco Marquez Lara - Political activist and lawyer Paul Dobson - Journalist at Venezuela Analysis #Venezuela #Maduro #Amnesty #humanrights #JuanGuaido #ICC