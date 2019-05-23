WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Sudan’s military council hand over power?
Pro-democracy protesters have been pushing for civilian rule since long-time president Omar al Bashir was ousted last month. Both sides had signalled they were close to an agreement over a three-year transition period to hand over power. But no deal has been reached yet. So who will lead the interim government? Guests: Isam Abu Hassabu - Senior member of Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change Balghis Badri - Professor at the Ahfad University for Women in Sudan Hamid Murtada - Sudanese activist #Sudan #civilianrule #OmaralBashir #Sudanprotests #Sudanmilitary
May 23, 2019
