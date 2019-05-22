BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Theresa May offers vote on 'new Brexit deal' | Money Talks
Theresa May's latest Brexit proposal appears to have fallen to pieces. The UK prime minister has offered members of parliament the chance to vote for a second referendum if they back her Brexit deal next month. She described the proposal as the last chance for her troubled plan to end the political deadlock. Some Brexiteer ministers didn't show-up to May's weekly question-and-answer session in parliament, during which she outlined the new Brexit strategy. We got more on the Brexit battle from Rajneesh Narula in the UK. He's a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #May #Deal
Theresa May offers vote on 'new Brexit deal' | Money Talks
May 22, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us