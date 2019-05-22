🇺🇦 Street art vs Soviet mosaics in Kiev | Compass​

Since the Maidan Revolution the urban facade of the city of Kiev is visibly changing, with large street art murals plastering the city’s walls. While new street art is going up, old Soviet murals and monuments are being torn down. Compass goes to Kiev to speak to artists about how the Maidan Revolution and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine has affected them, and how Ukraine’s turbulent past and present have fuelled its creative scene. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/jWiaA-ZOM8s #StreetArt #SovietMosaics #Decommunisation