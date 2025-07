🇺🇦 🎧​This Ukranian DJ went to war | Compass​

DJ Tapolsky is Ukraine’s first drum and bass DJ. When the conflict in the East of Ukraine broke out, he left the city life behind to fight in the trenches for his country. #DrumBassMusic #UkraineConflict #Donbass Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/jWiaA-ZOM8s