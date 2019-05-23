May 23, 2019
The War in Syria: Syrians living in the ruins of Aleppo
Three years ago, many Syrians returned to the ancient city of Aleppo only to find their homes had been turned to rubble. Four years of fighting between the opposition and the regime destroyed most of the city. The regime forced the rebels out, but residents say that since then little has improved and many are struggling to survive. #SyrianWar #war #Syria
