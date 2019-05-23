Europe Elects: EU parliamentary elections to be held this week

Elections for the European Union Parliament take place this week. 350 million voters have the right to elect choose 751 members of the only directly elected institution in the EU. The British and Dutch start the voting on Thursday, but most voters will go to the polls on Sunday. Nationalist and far-right parties who want to radically change the EU are expected to make big gains while the traditional centrist parties look likely to lose seats. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead to the elections that could change the balance of power at the heart of the EU. #EuropeElections #EUelections #EUelection