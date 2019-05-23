WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Man Booker International Prize 2019 | Literature | Showcase
Without book translators, the world would be a far more isolated place. Where communities wouldn't be able to connect and share their stories with each other. But thanks to these language scribes, we can exchange world views and delve into others' lives with the simple turn of a page. Championing that cause is the Man Booker International prize awarded each year to an original work of fiction in any language that has been translated into English. Robert Davidson, Publisher and Managing Director of Sandstone Press 01:14 #TheManBooker #Literature #Showcase
The Man Booker International Prize 2019 | Literature | Showcase
May 23, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us