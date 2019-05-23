Personal Journey of Tijen Lawton | In Conversation | Showcase

Confronting and challenging what the body can do is the life mission of contemporary dancer Tijan Lawton. For the past 27 years, while staging numerous performances and touring the world, she continues to investigate her own body in terms of what she describes as an archive. Tijen Lawton, Dancer, Performer and Choreographer