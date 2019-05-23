WORLD
1 MIN READ
Could Iran and the US go to war?
Since President Donald Trump took office, Washington’s relationship with Tehran has gone from bad to worse. Trump pulled out of the historic nuclear deal, accused Iran of planning an attack on Americans in the Middle East, and then boosted its military presence in the Gulf. Now some fear a full-blown conflict is on the cards. Iraq is trying to mediate. Will they succeed? Or could the US really be prepared for war? Guests: Eric Caron Retired US Government Special Agent Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian affairs analyst Mark Kimmitt Former US assistant secretary of state Negar Mortazavi Iranian-American journalist Ali Fathollah-Nejad Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Doha Center #Iran #USIran #war
May 23, 2019
