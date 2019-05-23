Iran-US Tension | Sri Lanka’s Sectarian Strife

Trump tells Tehran never threaten us again, while Iran asks to be shown respect. But could a war of words turn into a full blown conflict? And, sectarian strife in Sri Lanka. Mobs target mosques and slash a man to death. In the wake of the Easter Sunday church bombings, we ask if the government has failed to protect its Muslim population from reprisal attacks. #IranUS #USIran #SriLanka