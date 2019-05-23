WORLD
COMPETITIVE SOCIALISING: Fad or the future?
Axe-throwing, escape rooms and urban golf don’t sound like you’re usual after work activities. But more and more millennials in the UK are enjoying these games. For a generation known to be exclusively online. Why are these offline social activities on the rise? Joining us at the Roundtable Jools Whitehorn Co-founder, Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing company; Yasha Estraikh Associate Partner, Piper Private Equity; Benjamin Mercer Escape Rooms, Games master and Hywel Sedgwick-Jell Co-Founder, Cakes and Ladders board game cafe. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #competitivesocialsing #gaming #escaperooms #boardgames #shuffleboard #axethrowing #virtualrealitygames #archery #bowling #GoKarting #socialmedia #millennials
May 23, 2019
