COMPETITIVE SOCIALISING: Fad or the future?

Axe-throwing, escape rooms and urban golf don't sound like you're usual after work activities. But more and more millennials in the UK are enjoying these games. For a generation known to be exclusively online. Why are these offline social activities on the rise? Joining us at the Roundtable Jools Whitehorn Co-founder, Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing company; Yasha Estraikh Associate Partner, Piper Private Equity; Benjamin Mercer Escape Rooms, Games master and Hywel Sedgwick-Jell Co-Founder, Cakes and Ladders board game cafe.