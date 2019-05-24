Voting for European Parliament members begin | Money Talks

Voters across the European Union's 28 member states are choosing their representatives for the next five years. Polls for the European Parliament opening opened in the Netherlands and the UK on Thursday. People in other EU countries will cast their ballots over the weekend. More than 400 million people are eligible to vote for 751 members of the European Parliament. The number of seats a country is entitled to is proportionate to its population. But voter turnout has fallen in previous elections. Kevin Ozebek told us more from Brussels. #EUVoting #Brussels #EuropeanParliament