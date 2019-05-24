BIZTECH
Small-scale ruby mining grows as Myanmar ceases license approvals | Money Talks
Myanmar produces most of the world's rubies. Its industry has a reputation for corruption and connections with military-linked armed groups. That's why western countries have imposed sanctions on it over the last decade. The government now wants to better control the supply of high-quality gemstones, and has stopped issuing new mining licenses. That change has spurred opportunities for artisanal miners. #Ruby #Miners # Artasinal
May 24, 2019
