May 24, 2019
Turkish government to loan $5B to businesses | Money Talks
Turkey's government is teaming up with three domestic banks to provide loans to businesses that it says will help boost exports and create new jobs. Ziraat, Vakif and Halkbank will lend nearly $5 billion to businesses in the agricultural, food processing and manufacturing sectors. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir told us more. #Turkey #Lira #HalkBank
