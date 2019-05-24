May 24, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why has the Austrian government collapsed?
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's coalition with the Freedom Party has fallen apart after his vice chancellor was filmed on a Spanish holiday island offering state contracts in return for money and favours. As the coalition collapsed, the ministers in question resigned, and the President swore in new ministers. But is that enough to fix the scandal? #Austria #Kurz #FreedomParty
Why has the Austrian government collapsed?
Explore