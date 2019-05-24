Famine: As a tool of War?

Violence against humanitarian workers is forcing organizations to suspend operations and deprive populations of humanitarian aid. Around 56 million people are in need of urgent food and assistance across conflict zones. The UN Security Council has urged all parties involved in armed conflicts to minimize the impact of military actions on civilians, condenming starvation as a tool of war. Guest: Davit Kirvalidze Candidate for Head of UN's Food and Agriculture Organization #famine #war #TheNewsmakers