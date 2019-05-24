RUGBY RUCKUS: Israel Folau unfairly sacked?

Devout Christian ​Israel Folau was Rugby Australia's golden boy until THAT Instagram post. Saying hell awaits homosexuals has lost him a $4 MILLION contract with the Wallabies - and possibly his future in professional sport. Did Folau deserve to lose everything, or does Australian sport have a problem with religious freedom of speech? And when did being Christian become so unfashionable? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #IsraelFolau #Australia #Rugby #Homophobia #LGBT #Instagram #FreedomofSpeech #Christophobia