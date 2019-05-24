WORLD
Turkey is on the doorstep of some of the world’s most lucrative energy reserves. In cooperation with Russia, it’s now tapping into those resources through the construction of TurkStream – a multibillion dollar pipeline that’ll allow Russian natural gas to flow under the Black Sea. Can Turkey achieve its ambitions to become a vital energy hub? And how will this influence politics in the region? #TurkStream #Turkey #pipeline
May 24, 2019
