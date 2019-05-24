May 24, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
TurkStream Pipeline
Turkey is on the doorstep of some of the world’s most lucrative energy reserves. In cooperation with Russia, it’s now tapping into those resources through the construction of TurkStream – a multibillion dollar pipeline that’ll allow Russian natural gas to flow under the Black Sea. Can Turkey achieve its ambitions to become a vital energy hub? And how will this influence politics in the region? #TurkStream #Turkey #pipeline
TurkStream Pipeline
Explore