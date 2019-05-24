Turkey Amidst Global Trade Wars | Turkey’s Energy Corridor

The United States ended its preferential trade treatment for Turkish exports, saying the country’s economy is developed enough that it no longer warrants the special status. The move comes as the US continues its trade war with China. Can Turkey benefit from the US-China trade war? Also Turkey hopes to become a major energy corridor. We’ll delve into Turkstream -- the multi-billion dollar pipeline that the country is building with Russia and how this will influence Europe’s energy politics. #StraitTalk #Turkey #TurkStream