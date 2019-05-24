BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
British PM Theresa May announces resignation | Money Talks
She said she did everything she could to broker a Brexit deal, but in the end, its failure cost Theresa May her job. In an emotional speech outside Downing Street, the British prime minister confirmed she'll be resigning as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7th. As leadership contenders line up, it's widely expected that her replacement will be a Eurosceptic candidate. And that means it's increasingly likely that the UK could crash out of the EU with no deal in place. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this, Steve Keen joined us from Amsterdam. He's an economist and honorary professor at University College London. #Resign #TheresaMay #Brexit
British PM Theresa May announces resignation | Money Talks
May 24, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us