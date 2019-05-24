May 24, 2019
Tesla stock price falls on 'worst case' worries | Money Talks
With a tenfold increase in its stock price over six years, electric car maker Tesla has long been the darling of investors. But many analysts are now turning bearish on the stock, pushing its price down to its lowest level since 2016. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir has been following the developments. #Tesla #StockPrice #ElonMusk
