Mount Everest Deaths: At least 10 climbers have died this week alone

At least 10 people have died over the past week, trying to reach the world's highest peak. Nepalese officials say more than 120 climbers scaled Mount Everest on Thursday. It's not often so many people are on the slopes at the same time, but even inexperienced climbers can take up the challenge. And as Angela Murphy reports, that's led to more injuries, and worse. #MountEverest #Everest #climbers