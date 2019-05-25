May 25, 2019
Ramaphosa Inauguration: Fifth South African president sworn in
To South Africa now where Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as the country's president. His African National Congress won general elections on May the 8th and he was re-elected by MPs earlier this week. During his inauguration address, Ramaphosa reiterated his plans for job creation and building a more equal society. #Ramaphosa #inauguration #SouthAfrica
