EU Elections: Eurosceptic populists expected to make gains

A handful of European countries including the UK and Netherlands have already voted in the EU parliamentary elections. But for most of Europe, Sunday is the day polls are open. In less than 24 hours we'll know the makeup of the new European Parliament, which will have a huge impact on the bloc's agenda. Our Europe correspondent Kevin Ozebek is in Brussels, and breaks down what's at stake.