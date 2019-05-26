Bosnia Pollution: Toxic air costs Tuzla city almost $400M

As the European Union shuts down coal-fired power plants, Balkan countries are planning to build new ones. Among them is Bosnia and Herzegovina, which the UN says is estimated to be the second worst country in the world for air pollution, trailing only China. Asim Beslija has this report from the city of Tuzla, where people have trouble breathing. #Bosnia #pollution #Tuzla