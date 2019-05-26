May 26, 2019
The Beat on the Bosphorus: Live music adds charm to Istanbul ferry commute
It's arguably one of the world's most enjoyable commutes. Ferry trips between the European and Asian sides of Istanbul give a quarter of a million commuters unforgettable views every day. And, as Angela Murphy explains, the experience is even more appealing, now that the city is providing on-board entertainment. #Bosphorus #Istanbul #IstanbulFerry
