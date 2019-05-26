May 26, 2019
WORLD
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif: We will defend against any war efforts
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says his country will defend itself against any military or economic aggression. He's travelled to Iraq as Tehran's standoff with Washington continues. Zarif's trip follows the Trump administration's decision to deploy additional troops and military hardware to the Middle East. #Iran #USIran #Zarif
