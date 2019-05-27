EU Elections: Member states vote for the seats

Results have started to come in from the elections to the European Parliament. Nationalist parties of the far right were predicted to do well. Initial results suggest they've made gains but not the big breakthrough they'd wanted. The two big party blocs of centre right and left both lost seats with pro EU liberals and Greens doing well. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at what happened. #euelections2019 #EU #EuropeElections