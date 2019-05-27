Brazil Protests: Thousands gather to condemn police brutality

Thousands of people in Brazil took to one of the world's most famous beaches to show their anger over police violence in Rio de Janeiro's shanty towns. Meanwhile, on the neighbouring Copacabana beach a mass rally took place in support of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They were demanding the Supreme Court and the Congress allow their president to govern. Craig Vermay has more. #Bolsonaro #Rio #Bolsonaro