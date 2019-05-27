The War in Yemen: Siege of Hudaida destroying fishing industry

Once the backbone of its economy, Yemen's fishing industry is on the brink of collapse. For more than four years, civil war has been waged between Yemen's central government backed by a Saudi-led military coalition and Houthi rebels backed by Iran for control of the country. Shoaib Hasan explains how the war has affected fishermen. #Yemen #war #Hudaida