EU Elex / Facebook defends fake vid / Yiayia in Melbourne – Newsfeed

01:04 : European Parliament elections show a boost for right wing, green and populist policies 03:50 : Facebook won’t delete fake video of Nancy Pelosi 12:58 : A ‘Yiayia’ in Melbourne feeds the boys next door in a heart-warming story of community #EuropeanParliament #NancyPelosi #TheGirlNextDoor