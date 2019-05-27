Victor Moses Exclusive Interview

Fenerbahce haven't had the smoothest of seasons. But a new addition to the side in the January transfer window, gave hope to the Turkish Giants. Beyond The Game’s Samantha Johnson caught up Victor Moses, who joined the club on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea - to see how he's adapted to life and football in Istanbul #Fenerbahce #Chelsea #InterMilan #TurkishSuperLig #VictorMoses #BeyondTheGame