Mexico sells off criminals' assets for the poor | Money Talks

Strapped for cash, Mexico's government is trying to shore up its finances by cracking down on corruption. On Sunday, it auctioned off 77 vehicles seized from drug cartels -- hoping to raise more than 1-point-5 million dollars. It's also selling off some government assets and cutting public sector jobs -- saying the proceeds will go to Mexico's poorest communities. Mobin Nasir reports. #Auction #Corruption #DrugCartels